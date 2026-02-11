Sheriff's office seeks information about exposure incident near Missoula trailhead

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after a male reportedly exposed himself on February 5.

Two juvenile females reported that a male exposed himself near the Sawmill Gulch Trailhead in the Rattlesnake area, according to a social media post.

The Sheriff's Office reports the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-258-3348.

People who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.