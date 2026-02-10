Montana Department of Transportation to host Russell Street planning open house

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), in partnership with the City of Missoula and WGM Group, is continuing to work on plans for the Russell Street corridor.

A section of Russell Street and West Broadway Street has been under design, and the early plans are now ready to be shared with the public.

The Russell Street corridor in Missoula is being reconstructed to support area traffic and growth in the area.



The Russell Street Bridge was finished in 2020 and the final design for Russell Street from Dakota to Mount Avenue, as well as for West Broadway Street between Mullan Road and Toole Avenue, is continuing.

MDT will host a community meeting to learn more about this project on Wednesday, February 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army, which is located at 355 South Russell Street.

While there won't be a formal presentation, people can stop by anytime to view the early design plans.

Russell Street Corridor design and right-of-way activities are taking place through 2028, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in 2029.

MDT has now reached the 30% design plan, including "preliminary design elements and a better understanding of area impacts," according to a news release.

Additional information about the Russell Street corridor project can be found here.