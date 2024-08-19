Sidewalk construction to Lolo School finished

LOLO — Just before school is back in session, construction has been completed on a new sidewalk connecting Highway 93 South to Lolo School.

Work began on the half a mile of sidewalk on June 17th, 2024. It runs from the intersection of Highway 93 and Lewis and Clark Drive to the Lolo School on Farm Lane.

A detour was in place throughout the summer but now the roads and sidewalk are open.

The sidewalk brings a sense of connection and safety to school staff.

Superintendent of the Lolo School District, Dale Olinger shared with MTN, "More and more [of] Lolo gets a section of sidewalk here and there's a development with a sidewalk there and, you know, some day we'll be all connected. So, pedestrians and bicycles have a safe way to get around and it will be good for the community. But every little bit counts and this one especially, we've got kids that will now be on a safe piece of concrete, that's off the right of way for cars. And frankly, there hasn't been a great distinction of that in the past."

Classes begin in Lolo on August 28th.