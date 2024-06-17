Sidewalk construction to new Lolo School set to begin

LOLO — Construction on half a mile of sidewalk leading to the new Lolo School on Farm Lane officially began on Monday, June 17, bringing a much-needed way for the community to pass through the area.

The new sidewalk will start at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Lewis Clark Drive and will extend along the south side of Lewis Clark Drive and Farm Lane to Lolo School.

Members of the community — especially students headed to school — currenlty have had to walk along the side of the road to pass through the area. But once the new sidewalks is finished, that will no longer be the case.

People passing through the h the area, the Montana Department of Transportation is advising motorists in the area to expect possible delays of 10 to 15 minutes along with reduced speeds, single-lane traffic and traffic control.

Click here for additional information about the project or contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978.

WATCH the video below for previous coverage of the opening of the new Lolo School.