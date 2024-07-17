Smoke from Miller Peak Fire impacting Missoula air quality

MISSOULA — Air quality in Missoula is continuing to be impacted by the Miller Peak Fire.

Missoula Public Health Air Quality Specialist Kerri Mueller says smoke from the blaze moved into the surrounding areas on Tuesday night and remained there on Wednesday. As a result, Miller Creek, Clinton, Pattee Canyon and the South Hills have seen air quality levels fall to “very unhealthy.”



Mueller notes that the pattern of air quality falling overnight before improving during the day will likely continue. She added that the amount of smoke in the valleys may increase.

According to a news release, a slight inversion over Missoula prevented smoke from dispersing on Wednesday, which has kept Missoula air quality in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Mueller says smoke from the Miller Peak Fire has also begun to move into nearby areas, which has made the inversions worse by restricting air movement. That has dropped air quality to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in southeast sections of Missoula.

Seeley Lake and Frenchtown are experiencing “moderate” air quality as smoke has moved in from fire burning in Oregon and California.

Visit https://fire.airnow.gov/ for the most current air quality readings.