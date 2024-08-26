Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Some Seeley Lake residents still left without power following Friday storm

Cleanup is continuing in and around the town of Seeley Lake following a Friday storm
Seeley Lake storm damage
Zach Volheim/MTN News
The clean up is continuing in and around Seeley Lake following a storm that hit the area on August 23, 2024.
Seeley Lake storm damage
Posted
and last updated

SEELEY LAKE — A Friday storm left the town of Seeley Lake battered with trees being uprooted all around town, with some falling onto power lines.

Some residents in and around Seeley Lake were still without power on Monday as crews continued to work to get the lights turned back on. The efforts to restore the power have been challenging as crews first have to clear away the downed trees.

One Seeley Lake resident told MTN that the town luckily has many skilled arborists who are helping in the recovery and that they have been working since just after the storm.
Storms like this are uncommon for Seeley Lake with the same resident telling MTN that he had never seen a storm like this pass through the area.

Seeley Lake Storm
A brief but powerful storm hit the Seeley Lake area on August 23, 2024, bringing down trees and knocking out power to hundreds of people.

The community has largely been coming together after the storm, with neighbors across town helping one another out to clear the downed trees and debris.

“We’re seeing a really interesting weather pattern right now and I hope this is the end of it for this crazy wind. But a lot of people are shocked out here, never, we’ve never seen anything like it” said Seeley Station owner Gage Seeley.

The Missoula Electric Cooperative is continuing power restoration efforts. The latest power outage information can be found here.

More local news from KPAX
Jessie Smith

Ravalli County

Bitterroot residents offering help to Sharrott Creek Fire evacuees

Emily Brown
Kalispell charter schools

Flathead County

Two charter schools in Kalispell are launching this school year

Kiana Wilson
Somers Fire

Flathead County

Crews battling Monday afternoon structure fire in Somers

MTN News
Hamilton Strom Damage

Ravalli County

Storm debris cleanup continues in Hamilton

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Burnouts planned at Sharrott Creek Fire, community meeting Tuesday

MTN News
DNRC Helitack_McElwain Fire 1.jpg

Wildfire Watch

McElwain Fire near Helmville grows to 176 acres, evacuation warning in place

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader