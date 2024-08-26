Some Seeley Lake residents still left without power following Friday storm

SEELEY LAKE — A Friday storm left the town of Seeley Lake battered with trees being uprooted all around town, with some falling onto power lines.

Some residents in and around Seeley Lake were still without power on Monday as crews continued to work to get the lights turned back on. The efforts to restore the power have been challenging as crews first have to clear away the downed trees.



One Seeley Lake resident told MTN that the town luckily has many skilled arborists who are helping in the recovery and that they have been working since just after the storm.

Storms like this are uncommon for Seeley Lake with the same resident telling MTN that he had never seen a storm like this pass through the area.

Derek Joseph/MTN News A brief but powerful storm hit the Seeley Lake area on August 23, 2024, bringing down trees and knocking out power to hundreds of people.

The community has largely been coming together after the storm, with neighbors across town helping one another out to clear the downed trees and debris.

“We’re seeing a really interesting weather pattern right now and I hope this is the end of it for this crazy wind. But a lot of people are shocked out here, never, we’ve never seen anything like it” said Seeley Station owner Gage Seeley.

The Missoula Electric Cooperative is continuing power restoration efforts. The latest power outage information can be found here.