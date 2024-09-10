South Hills subdivision with 450 housing units wins Missoula City Council approval

MISSOULA — A subdivision planned for the South Hills won approval from the Missoula City Council on Monday night, along with a plan to annex into the city portions of the project that remain within the county.

The Wildroot phased subdivision is planned on 106 acres off Hillview Way at Rimel Road within Moose Can Gully. The project includes 248 lots that will result in around 450 housing units in a blend of single-family homes, apartments and townhomes.

“Throughout Montana, housing affordability has become a significant issue facing state and local leadership,” said Kiely Wilson with the development team. “Missoula isn't exempt from this reality. Building more housing is crucial to making homes more attainable across the board.”

Of the 106 acres, the project includes 21 acres of open space and an 8-acre park. It also includes nearly three miles of new trails and other local improvements. And while the project includes more than 200 apartment units, some lamented the development's lack of affordability, as the housing will go for market rate.

“That land is going to be worth a lot in the future,” said council member Daniel Carlino. “It could have been used for affordable homes or for parks or trails or open space. I'm not convinced this is the way to go. To take up the open space on our hills for million-dollar, single-family homes to be built slowly over the next 20 years seems like a big waste of land.”

While some on City Council would like to dictate what a private developer builds on private land, other council members have said it's not legal under state law, unless the city wants to provide some sort of subsidy to make up the difference.

The city has done so on several projects, including one development under construction off Scott Street and a recent condo project near the downtown district. Without such public subsidies, the city cannot dictate the economics of a project.

“It's private land and we're somewhat limited on what we get to tell people to do and not do,” said council member Mike Nugent. “If they want to build houses that are entirely market rate, they're entitled to do so. These are the rules we're governed by.”

Some housing experts contend that new market-rate projects can help address overall housing costs. By bringing new units to the market, it can soften demand, which can impact pricing. It also frees up older or smaller units at a lower price point.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis also noted the tools available to the city as it looks to boost affordability in partnership with the private sector. Among them, the city has looked at offering subsidies in exchange for affordability.

It can also purchase private property, giving it more power to require a set number of affordable units. But while the Wildroot property has been on the market for several years, the city didn't purchase it.

“I would stress the importance for us to maintain as many tools as we possibly can to ensure we can effect any level of affordability, whether that be for rental or ownership going forward,” said Davis.

The project also includes plans for sidewalks, a roundabout on Hillview Way, trail connections and bike paths. Residents of Wildroot will pay into a Special Improvement District created by the city several years ago to fund improvements to Hillview Way.

While the project was approved on a 9-2 vote, some of those who voted in support also lamented the project's lack of amenities. Of the recent subdivisions approved by the city or county over the last year, only one – Grass Valley Gardens near the Wye – includes future plans for retail and commercial additions.

“When we think about creating a neighborhood, I think it's important to think about providing some diversity of uses, so we can have a lesser impact on the transportation network,” said council member Mirtha Becerra. “It always seems to be lacking in a lot of subdivisions.”