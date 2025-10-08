Community assistance fund helping keep Seeley Lake medical shuttle on the roads

SEELEY LAKE — With almost $900,000 in total, Missoula County's Community Assistance Fund is supporting 22 different organizations this year.

In Seeley Lake, a grant of around $22,000 is keeping their low-cost medical shuttle service rolling one I-Ride at a time.

"It is a distance and sometimes you see 30 deer crossing the road and if you're elderly, some, they're too nervous to drive clear to Missoula for a doctor's appointment," Volunteer Driver Jayne Lux said.

Many in the unincorporated town are getting closer to their golden years.

"Over 40% of the population is older than 64 years of age compared to the countywide average of 17%," said Claire Muller, Executive Director of the Seeley Lake Community Foundation.

To help aging neighbors who may no longer get on the road as much as they used to, SLCF started its own driver service eight years ago.

"We've provided over 3,000 rides to get people to medical appointments throughout Missoula County," Muller said.

Ten volunteers run the program which costs around $35,000 to keep the wheels spinning. That's why SLCF is eager to have received a grant from Missoula County.

"It is great to have the county see the value of this and participate in funding this for county residents," Muller said.

A ride in town is $2 while going to Missoula and back is $10. Drivers like Lux enjoy that windshield time with riders.

Emily Brown/MTN News "I just think if we all give a little bit you actually get so much back from that experience." — volunteer driver Jayne Lux

"For them it's almost socialization because they're kind of in their home oftentimes by themselves and living alone. It's nice to kind of hear from them," Lux said.

"One of our regular riders celebrated her ninety-fourth birthday a few months ago, and several of the drivers went to her birthday party because they formed such a strong connection and bond," Muller said.

The I-Ride is seeing more calls than before and are looking to add more volunteers to their fleet.

"You'll get so much back out of it, you'll just feel, 'oh yeah, that was really good. I helped that person,'" Lux said.

Rides need to be booked at least a week in advance.

Call 406-916-7860 to set-up a shuttle.