South Hills subdivision with 450 units clears Missoula planning board

MISSOULA — The Consolidated Planning Board on Tuesday night recommended the approval of a subdivision proposed for the South Hills, which would bring several hundred new housing units to Missoula.

The Wildroot phased subdivision is proposed off Hillview Way at Rimel Road on 106 acres within Moose Can Gully. The project is proposing 450 units on 248 lots and will include single- and multi-family housing, along with townhomes.

According to city planners, the entire project will be served by city services. But the developers are requesting annexation given that five lots remain in the county. The property is surrounded primarily by homes and empty lots already zoned for residential use.

“The majority of the property is currently located within Missoula city limits, but there are five parcels located within the county,” said city planner Tara Porcari. “The proposed development of 450 dwelling units is well within the adjusted density calculation for the site, which could have allowed up to 750 units.”

While the area includes some steep terrain, the project has been adjusted around it. Porcari said the roadways and lots were designed around the slopes to limit the need for further earthwork.

Area schools didn't express any concern over capacity.

“It's estimated that there could be a max of up to 135 school-aged children going to Russel Elementary and Sentinel High School. The school district hasn't made any adverse comments regarding impacts to schools,” Porcari said.

The project also includes plans for sidewalks, a roundabout on Hillview Way, trail connections and bike paths. Residents of the development would pay into a Special Improvement District created by the city several years ago to fund improvements to Hillview Way.

City staff has recommended approval for the project with roughly 48 conditions. All seven phases of the project are scheduled to be completed within 20 years. Once finished, it will include 21 townhomes, 226 single-family lots and one multi-family lot with 203 units.

Kiely Wilson, the primary principle of Pando Holdings, based in Denver, said the project aims to develop “a neighborhood that will be an asset that aligns with the goals and objectives with this city.” More housing will help alleviate prices across Missoula and the state, he added.

“Missoula isn't exempt from this reality,” he said. “Building more housing is crucial to making homes more attainable across the board.”

While the project was widely accepted, some area residents voiced lingering concerns, primarily around traffic and views. A small portion of the project includes several 3-story apartments and traffic onto Hillview Way is also expected to increase.

“We've got subdivisions going up here and lots of traffic going down this hill. We're going to have to figure something out,” said board member Sean McCoy.

A portion of the project also abuts a rural stretch of Rimel Road. While the developers plan to make improvements to the roadway within the subdivision, use of the road outside the project has some neighbors concerned, including the owners of a nearby ranch and conservation land.

Members of the Rimel family said they already experience fires from kids smoking, parties, dumping, and vandalism. They had one bull shot and wildlife has been struck and killed in the area. Family members are seeking to have portions of Rimel Road closed to emergency traffic only.

“Our land was part of an open space bond project that expended public money and protected over 1,000 acres of land in the South Hills for open space conservation,” said Whitney Rimel. “It's important to us, and should be to the city as well, that any significant change of the existing Rimel Road would impact the character of these properties.”

The project cleared the planning board with a unanimous vote.

“It's a well-designed project. It meets the growth policy and the review criteria,” said board member Joshua Schroeder. “The subdivision brings a significant number of new homes. It addresses a growing demand for more diverse housing. I think it's a logical, well-planned urban expansion that connects to existing city water and sewer.”

The proposal will go to the City Council for consideration in the coming weeks.

“Subdivisions have an 80-day statutory deadline,” said Porcari.