MISSOULA — It's uncommon to walk into a store, leave with a whole bag of items and not pay a penny. But in Missoula, a free store provided that experience for attendees on Sunday

"It's for the people they don't even know it's so generous and kind," shopper Isabella Buchannan said.

Spend nothing, gain community: Pop-up thrift store offers free shopping spree

Buchanan, a freshman at the University of Montana, is saving dollars while in the dorms.

"As a college kid you don't have a lot of money. It feels good to know that there is a space," Buchannan said.

Though she wasn't shopping much for herself at the pop-up. Leaving with a baby carriage among other things — Buchannan was there for her sister in Billings, who is about to have a child.

"There's not a lot of options and when you're going through these new phases of chapters of your life, it's nice to know you have the support within your community, even if it's not in your community," Buchannan said.

From toys to t-shirts, and bowling balls to bake ware, everything was donated and sorted by volunteers ahead of time.

"These events really show the spirit of Missoula," team member Zack Wolf said.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Wolf hopes the free store gives those who might not feel comfortable outright asking for help the opportunity to get what they need.

"Some people are just in that middle line where they don't have a lot of cash to spend and they may feel like maybe too proud or too independent to take that help that they need. This is going to impact people way more than they'll ever admit," Wolf said.

Organizer Jennipha (Jenny) Nielsen said that the store on Arthur Ave., which she holds outside her house, is about sharing in abundance.

"It's community not charity. They understand, bring what you can take what you need, bring for a friend," Nielsen said.

Nielsen hopes to host more than just the annual shopping spree. Looking ahead to the holidays, she wants to figure out a way to get gifts to kids and teens.

"If you are interested in helping me collect toys for families, please, 'This Old Frat House', you can find me. I'm on everywhere. We can fill the gap where the funds aren't there this year," Nielsen said.

To volunteer, email events@thisoldfrathouse.com or call 818-808-6852.