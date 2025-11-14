'Stuff the Bus Beat the Bobcats' on Saturday in Missoula

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is looking to beat Montana State in more than just football.
The 26th annual Can the Cats Food Drive is underway, with its biggest event happening on Saturday, Nov. 15.
"Stuff the Bus Beat the Bobcats" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11 Missoula grocery stores.
Volunteers will be stationed outside stores, including Albertsons, Walmart, and Yoke,s collecting nonperishable food and cash donations.
Can the Cats is a friendly competition between the two universities to fight hunger.
Last year, the drive raised more than 650,000 pounds of food and dollars.
The competition runs through the end of the first quarter of the Brawl of the Wild game on Nov. 22.
The participating stores are:
- Albertsons – 1003 East Broadway Street, Missoula
- Albertsons – 2230 North Reserve Street, Missoula
- Albertsons – 3800 South Russell Street, Missoula
- Albertsons – 2205 Oxford Street (Trempers), Missoula
- Orange Street Food Farm – 701 South Orange Street, Missoula
- Pattee Creek Market – 704 Southwest Higgins Avenue, Missoula
- Rosauers – 2350 South Reserve Street, Missoula
- Walmart – 3555 Mullan Road, Missoula
- Walmart – 4000 U.S. Highway 93, Missoula
- Yoke’s Fresh Market – 800 West Broadway Street, Missoula
- Yoke’s Fresh Market – 3801 Sotuh Reserve Street, Missoula