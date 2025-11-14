'Stuff the Bus Beat the Bobcats' on Saturday in Missoula

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is looking to beat Montana State in more than just football.

The 26th annual Can the Cats Food Drive is underway, with its biggest event happening on Saturday, Nov. 15.

"Stuff the Bus Beat the Bobcats" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11 Missoula grocery stores.

Volunteers will be stationed outside stores, including Albertsons, Walmart, and Yoke,s collecting nonperishable food and cash donations.

Can the Cats is a friendly competition between the two universities to fight hunger.

Last year, the drive raised more than 650,000 pounds of food and dollars.

The competition runs through the end of the first quarter of the Brawl of the Wild game on Nov. 22.

