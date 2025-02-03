Target Range's Big Sky Park offering year-round fun

MISSOULA — Outdoor recreation options are limited in Missoula's Target Range neighborhood. However, Big Sky Park is the exception, providing the community with a place to unwind and connect.

“It's just a good place to like meet with neighbors, walk my dog, get them around lots of horses and lots of other dogs and animals, and really just a fun place to be a part of the community,” says John Petroff, a regular park goer.

Big Sky Park offers a variety of amenities for the Target Range neighborhood, including baseball fields, equestrian areas, and now, a natural ice rink, thanks to the efforts of Missoula County commissioners and volunteers.

“We bought some boards. The fire department helped us with the first dose of water. And we just dove in and then had volunteers come and shovel and add more water,” says Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick.

The park serves as a communal space where people can gather and enjoy what it has to offer.

“I appreciate like the county and everybody like providing this space because I think that it's hard to find open space where we can really get out and still enjoy it and not have like a strenuous hike a lot of times. Sometimes it's like just a good place to hang out and be a part of the community,” Petroff adds.

Looking for some winter recreation fun? Big Sky Park is the place to be for both adventure and community spirit.

