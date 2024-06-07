Thursday night Missoula shooting under investigation

MISSOULA — An investigation is underway after a person walked away from law enforcement on Thursday night and a gunshot was heard.

A Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol responded to a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of North Orange Street shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The deputy arrived and saw a person walk away and then heard a gunshot.

The deputy began life-saving measures after making sure there was no risk to the public.

MTN News

The person was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the person’s condition as of Friday morning.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office reports there is no risk to the public.

No further information has been released.