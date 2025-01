MISSOULA — Residents can now vote on their favorite name for three of Missoula's snowplows!

People submitted a whopping 388 name suggestions.

Now, City of Missoula Public Works and Mobility has narrowed it down to the top 20 that you can pick from.

Some of the names include Darth Blader, Han Snow-lo, the Big Leplowski, Scoopy Doo, Taylor Drift, Berm Baby Berm and more!

Click here to vote for your favorite pick.