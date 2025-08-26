MISSOULA - With all these fancy cameras, getting the perfect shot can be both pricey and confusing.

Luckily, thanks to tips from Scripps News' Jefferson Graham, you can make a masterpiece with just your phone.

"I thought, you know, a travel show that'd offered tips might be a good idea," Graham said.

Watch: Scripps News' Jefferson Graham pays a visit to Missoula

Tips and tricks to phone photographing while photowalking around Missoula

Graham started taking viewers on virtual photowalks around the country in 2018.

"I love travel and I love photography and I love technology," he said.

Filming an episode of his Photowalks show, Graham stopped by Missoula.

"This great historic downtown, these old buildings. I mean, there's some of these pictures, some of these places I photographed in 2014, and I said, 'Man, that's old'," Graham detailed. "People are really nice, really helpful. I feel the warmth just walking around," he continued.

MTN teamed up with Graham to find some photo spots and learned how he makes his entire show with just an iPhone.

The goal is to show that a great photo is possible for anyone, no matter the gear. However, first, make sure your battery is charged and the lens is clean.

"The cameras in our pocket and it's getting all rustled up. It's in our purses and it's just a total mess. So, we buy a case and we think we're protected and then they cover the lenses and then the case is filthy," Graham explained.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Another key is to get the horizon level.

"There's a line on an iPhone. There's a line in the galaxy, there's a line in the pixel, and it shows you," Graham said, noting that you do have to go into settings to turn the feature on.

Then, he says to slow down and find the spots that draw your eye, like the river from the Beartracks Bridge vantage point or the University of Montana oval.

To see how Graham saw the Garden City through his lens, click here on September 14.

Additionally, on Labor Day, there will be a Photowalks marathon with eight back-to-back episodes.