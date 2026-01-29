Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Town Pump buys land in Lolo for possible expansion

The company has bought the property adjacent to its current location, just off U.S. Highway 93 at the north end of Lolo.
The company has bought the property adjacent to its current location, just off U.S. Highway 93 at the north end of Lolo.
Town Pump buys land in Lolo for possible expansion
North Town Pump Lolo
Posted
and last updated

LOLO — Town Pump has purchased land next to one of its Lolo locations, with possible plans for expansion, according to the company's Director of Corporate Communications, Bill McGladdery.

The gas station and convenience store chain bought the property adjacent to its current location, just off U.S. Highway 93 at the north end of Lolo.

It's not clear if those plans include expanding or replacing the current Town Pump store.

The house that was on the neighboring plot has been demolished and the location is being examined from every angle to determine what's next, McGladdery said.

“We are looking at future plans to expand that Lolo Town Pump," McGladdery said. "What those plans are at this time are still kind of being worked through."

Coming up with and executing a plan could take two or three years, McGladdery told MTN.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader