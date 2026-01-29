Town Pump buys land in Lolo for possible expansion

LOLO — Town Pump has purchased land next to one of its Lolo locations, with possible plans for expansion, according to the company's Director of Corporate Communications, Bill McGladdery.

The gas station and convenience store chain bought the property adjacent to its current location, just off U.S. Highway 93 at the north end of Lolo.

It's not clear if those plans include expanding or replacing the current Town Pump store.

The house that was on the neighboring plot has been demolished and the location is being examined from every angle to determine what's next, McGladdery said.

“We are looking at future plans to expand that Lolo Town Pump," McGladdery said. "What those plans are at this time are still kind of being worked through."

Coming up with and executing a plan could take two or three years, McGladdery told MTN.