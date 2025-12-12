Homes, livelihoods threatened by Lincoln County flooding

LIBBY — Homes and livelihoods are being threatened by flooding and high waters in Lincoln County.

MTN spoke with one longtime Libby resident who says he's never seen anything like this.

"You have to go up, up and around, it's about a 50-minute trip up and around and coming down the Hall Road, so heading up to the dam and coming around and come back home," Kyle Hannah said.

The bridge on Fifth Street in Libby was closed due to safety concerns as Libby Creek ripped right through it.

"It's never breached like it has right now," Hannah said.

Hannah got a call from his neighbors at 5 a.m. Thursday morning and helped them move animals to safer ground.

"Came down and helped him with his mules right out of the field on the lower field and yeah, so we were here about 5 a.m.," Hannah recalled.

Hannah, who's lived in Libby for 14 years, says he's never seen the water rise quite like this.

"So, we're just hoping now that the bridge doesn't wash out."



Hannah says he's proud of the Libby community helping one another during a time of need.

"It's unreal, this community is one of the best to live in when you know these kind of things happen, you know people are there helping each other, I've had three calls this morning just with our house if we needed anything."