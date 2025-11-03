MISSOULA — The University of Montana's enrollment grew for the fifth year in a row, and the university also experienced a record student retention rate.
Montana This Morning Anchor Mark Martin sat down with University President Seth Bodnar to learn more in this edition of UM Minute.
Watch the full interview below:
UM Minute: A look at enrollment growth at the University of Montana
