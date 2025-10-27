UM Minute: Seth Bodnar discusses free speech on campus

MISSOULA — University of Montana President Seth Bodnar released a strongly worded letter in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

The statement reads:

“I join many in our campus community who offer our deep condolences to the Kirk family.“



At the University of Montana, we condemn violence in all its forms — not only the act itself, but also any threats of violence or celebrations of it. There is no place for such actions in a civil society, and absolutely no place for them in an institution of higher education."



“Universities must be spaces where ideas — even those that challenge us — are met with dialogue, not violence. We are committed to fostering a climate where free expression is protected and encouraged, and where disagreement is met with respectful debate, not retaliation."



“Violence is never the answer to disagreement. It is a betrayal of the very ideals we strive to uphold: intellectual curiosity, civic engagement, and human dignity. And when violence enters our academic spaces, it does more than harm individuals — it erodes the trust, safety, and openness that make learning possible."



“I urge the UM campus to commit ourselves to the hard and necessary work of respectful dialogue. Especially in moments of tension, we must demonstrate that our community chooses understanding over outrage, and peace over violence.”

For this week's "UM Minute", Montana This Morning Anchor Mark Martin sat down with Bodnar to explore free speech on campus in greater detail.

