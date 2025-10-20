MISSOULA — In case you missed it, KPAX's "UM Minute" series continued Monday morning on Montana This Morning.

University of Montana leaders say nearly one-third of students come from families that earn significantly below the state's median wage, thus making them eligible for Pell grants.

MTN's Mark Martin spoke one-on-one with UM President Seth Bodnar to learn how in the midst of federal funding cuts and a government shutdown, the university is working to ensure funds remain in place for lower-income students.

Watch the full interview below:

UM Minute: Working to make grants available to low-income students during federal government shutdown

The UM Minute series with President Bodnar airs every Monday on Montana This Morning.

Next week, we take a look at how the University of Montana's work to advance free speech is getting new attention in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.