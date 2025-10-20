Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, October 20, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A plane crash left an Alabama father and his two daughters dead after authorities discovered the wreckage Saturday morning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The victims, Mark, Lainey and Ellie Anderson were flying to Polson when their aircraft went down near Youngs Creek in Northern Powell County. The Powell County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible downed aircraft Friday afternoon. (Read the full story)

This year, the Blackfoot River set multiple records for low flows, compounding another year of drought. The impacts rippled throughout the entire Blackfoot Valley — leaving ranchers like Denny Iverson, short of hay and forced to sell off cattle to cope. This year was particularly tough for many, due to the drought’s intensity and longevity. (Read the full story)

Sacred Waters Brewery has partnered with Flathead Rivers Alliance to promote recycling and river conservation with though educational events and a recycling trailer that's now open to the community. The brewery and non-profit is also hosting a 2026 beer label design contest — with all proceeds supporting the alliance's river preservation efforts. (Read the full story)