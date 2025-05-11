Watch Now
University of Montana celebrates graduating class of 2025

Emily Brown/MTN News
On Saturday, May 10, a commencement ceremony celebrated the latest graduates from the University of Montana.
MISSOULA — Look out, world, new Griz graduates are coming.

A commencement ceremony celebrated the latest graduates from the University of Montana on Saturday.

From forestry to education and business to journalism, over 1,000 regalia-clad students filled the Adams Center over two different gatherings.

All graduates got to walk across the stage and receive their degrees, marking their success.

Plus, master's and doctoral candidates were honored for their hard work.

As the students leave campus as alumni, they know they'll always have a home in Missoula.

