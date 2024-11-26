University of Montana hosts Model UN conference for Montana, Idaho high school students

MISSOULA — There's a chance for hundreds of high school students to debate international issues here in Missoula.

The University of Montana is holding a two-day Model UN conference for students from across Montana and Idaho this week.

Students get the opportunity to represent countries around the world — debating global issues.

Participants also have the chance to develop their research skills, writing, public speaking and, negotiation skills.

Students joined small caucuses, broke down various world issues and reached a consensus on what to potentially do about them.

It's an event that provides a unique opportunity to come up with their own solutions.

“I feel that model UN has a unique openness about it. To where, sure you get a topic but what you do with that topic is a lot more broad,” said Hogan O’Donnell, chair of the general first committee and University of Montana student.

The model conference ends Tuesday evening, leaving students with sharpened skills on how to navigate a changing world.

Over 300 high school students took part in the event.