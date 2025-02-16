University of Montana students help low-income community members file taxes

MISSOULA — It's tax season and with that can come, a headache. But thankfully over at University of Montana, students are helping low-income members of the community file their taxes this year.

“In the past, we've averaged close to a half a million dollars in returns back to the community,” said Leah Diehl, assistant professor of accounting at the University of Montana.

“It's great to give back. It's great to help provide these people with the best tax return that they can get, because that money can mean a lot to these people,” said Will Larson, an accounting major undergraduate student at the University of Montana.

Both undergraduate and graduate students, like Will Larson, gather every Saturday during tax season to provide help to community members with their taxes through the VITA Tax Return Program.

Something that is incredibly important to the students.

“For taxes, it's private information and confidential information. So for them to actually get to work with taxpayers locally, face-to-face, start to work on that client relationship skill along with the technical skills, it's so valuable for our students,” said Diehl.

Students can help community members who have simple tax returns, such as seniors on social security or those making less than $60,000 a year. There are sometimes tough conversations according to Diehl, as taxpayers that drive for Uber may have a more complicated filing that may result in them owing money.

But still, the students are here to help them.

“They come in here on the weekends, that they have not only dedicated themselves to this profession, but then come in and spend time helping the community is just so incredibly valuable,” continued Diehl.

Taxpayers that get assistance from the students often see a higher tax return than they otherwise would if they filed by themselves.

“For us to be able to provide this service for free and get people the maximum refund that they might not have been able to get if they prepare it on their own is definitely a great feeling,” stated Larson.

There is currently a waitlist for the program, but if you wish to get on it, you can sign up at the University of Montana’s website under the College of Business at https://www.umt.edu/business/stories/121924vita.php.