University of Montana to celebrate fall graduates at commencement ceremony

MISSOULA — The University of Montana will celebrate over 1,030 degree candidates in the fall class of 2025 during its Commencement celebration on Friday, Dec. 12.

UM will host the ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Adams Center.

“When these graduates arrived on campus, we made a commitment to put their success at the center of everything we do,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “This ceremony will celebrate their contributions to our University as they pursue the next chapter of their lives with a hard-earned diploma in their hand.”

UM will present an honorary doctorate to trucking industry executive and UM alumna Lana Batts during the ceremony. A 1968 graduate of UM, Batts rose through the trucking industry to become president of the Truckload Carriers Association. She also launched the investment firm Transport Capital Partners and co-founded Driver IQ – a full-service background screening company for the trucking industry.

The Fall 2025 Commencement ceremony is free and open to the public. Parking will be free, and UDASH buses will run as part of their regular Friday schedule.

UM will provide additional ADA parking spaces and seating areas for the ceremony. Other accessible accommodations are available on a first-come basis. Please arrive early if accessible accommodations are needed.

Attendees in need of other accessibility accommodations can email Brandon Kress in the Adams Center at brandon.kress@mso.umt.edu or call 406-243-5357. Visit the Accessibility and Special Accommodations page for more information.

The public also can livestream the event on the Fall 2025 Commencement website. [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

Click here for more information about the Fall 2025 Commencement or email questions to commencement@umontana.edu.