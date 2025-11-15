Update: Hiker discovers deceased man on popular Missoula trail

MISSOULA — Missoula police are investigating after a hiker discovered a deceased male near the three-mile marker of the Kim Williams Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area just before 3:30 p.m. on November 12 after receiving the report from the hiker who found what appeared to be a body.

The Missoula Police Department's Detective Division and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Coroner are conducting the investigation. The deceased male has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for further investigation and identification.

Police said the individual's identity will be released after a positive identification has been made and next of kin have been notified. No additional information is available at this time.

This is an update to a story MTN reported on earlier this week.

