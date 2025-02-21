USPS announces mail processing operations will remain in Missoula

MISSOULA — The United States Postal Service will be keeping "certain local mail processing operations" in Missoula.
The USPS had announced in late April of 2024 that some operations were being transferred from Missoula to Spokane.
"Our proposed operational strategy will generate substantial savings for the Postal Service. This strategy provides a solution that will ensure our organization can cover the cost of local originating mail processing operations in the Missoula facility,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stated in a news release.
"Moreover, our Delivering for America plan is channeling up to $12.2 million into upgrading the Missoula facility. This investment goes beyond just enhancing the work environment for our employees," DeJoy continued. It's about equipping the facility with the necessary technology and resources to deliver top-notch service to the local community for the foreseeable future."
Mail being sent from one address in Missoula to another will not leave the region for processing, according to the USPS. The postal service also plans to invest up to $12.2 million in the Kent Avenue processing facility.
USPS says there will be no anticipated employee impacts.
Additional information from the United States Postal Service:
"Proposed operational improvements and corresponding refinements within the current service standard ranges will enable USPS to improve efficiency, save money, and sustain certain local originating mail processing at the Missoula facility"
"On August 22, 2024, the USPS began the regulatory process with the PRC, proposing operational improvements and refinements within current service standards. These enhancements aim to strengthen service reliability, increase cost efficiency, and boost overall productivity."
"Earlier in 2024, the Missoula processing facility was part of a Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR). The main objective of these reviews was to find cost efficiencies, primarily through transportation savings. By implementing the changes proposed in the request filed with the PRC, the Postal Service intends to achieve further operational efficiencies and optimizations. These would be in addition to transportation savings but achieved through different strategies than those used in certain MPFRs."
"There will be no change to the location for certain local originating mail processing and cancellation operations in Missoula. In simpler terms, single piece mail that is sent from Missoula to be delivered in Missoula will continue to be processed at its current location."
No anticipated employee impacts
"The Postal Service initially anticipated staffing impacts due to the proposed move of certain local originating mail processing operations to the Spokane P&DC. However, with the decision to keep these operations at the Missoula facility, there would be no anticipated employee impacts."
"This remains consistent with the stance taken in April 2024, where no career layoffs were part of the initiative. In fact, as part of its investment strategy in the Missoula facility, the Postal Service is focusing on enhancing package processing and shipping capacity. This could potentially lead to increased plant activity and a future need for additional staffing support."
USPS to invest up to $12.2 million in the Missoula facility
"The Postal Service will invest up to $12.2 million in the Missoula LPC, which will result in expanded and streamlined package and mail processing and distribution capabilities for the facility. These funds will also be used for modernization efforts and deferred maintenance along with new workplace amenities for Postal Service employees such as new lighting and renovated bathrooms and breakrooms."