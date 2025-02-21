USPS announces mail processing operations will remain in Missoula

MISSOULA — The United States Postal Service will be keeping "certain local mail processing operations" in Missoula.

The USPS had announced in late April of 2024 that some operations were being transferred from Missoula to Spokane.

"Our proposed operational strategy will generate substantial savings for the Postal Service. This strategy provides a solution that will ensure our organization can cover the cost of local originating mail processing operations in the Missoula facility,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stated in a news release.

"Moreover, our Delivering for America plan is channeling up to $12.2 million into upgrading the Missoula facility. This investment goes beyond just enhancing the work environment for our employees," DeJoy continued. It's about equipping the facility with the necessary technology and resources to deliver top-notch service to the local community for the foreseeable future."

Mail being sent from one address in Missoula to another will not leave the region for processing, according to the USPS. The postal service also plans to invest up to $12.2 million in the Kent Avenue processing facility.

USPS says there will be no anticipated employee impacts.

Additional information from the United States Postal Service: