Victims of Interstate 90 crash near Frenchtown identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the names of the two of the people who died in an early Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 90 in the Frenchtown area.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen says 41-year-old Richard E. Graham II, of Missoula, 46-year-old Jeffery A. Clausen of Great Falls and a five-year-old boy from Missoula, Montana died in the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol Captain Shawn Silvan previously told MTN that the driver of an SUV heading east on I-90 near mile marker 90 lost control and slid off the highway at approximately 3 a.m.

MHP reports that after the crash, two vehicles stopped to offer assistance. While outside of the vehicles rendering aid, two men were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer that had lost control.

The tractor-trailer also hit the parked vehicles, killing a juvenile who was inside and causing severe injuries to another.