Volunteer elk spotters needed to track herd on Mount Jumbo over winter

MISSOULA — When Missoula's Mount Jumbo closes for the winter, it's because around 100 elk call the slopes home.

"Not many cities in the United States can say that they have a wild elk herd just a couple of short minutes, barely a mile outside of town," Missoula Conservation Lands Program Specialist Peter Whitney told MTN.

As it turns out, anyone can help the conservation teams track the herd by signing up to be an elk spotter this winter. Volunteers will receive a datasheet, maps, and instructions so that they can add spotting as elk to a daily routine.

Knowing where the elk move helps ecologists make decisions about vegetation management and see if the animals are accustomed to human activity. Plus, it can protect the elk population.

"The elk spotters' observations kind of tell us more about what spots the elk use, where they like to hang out, and where they can be found throughout the winter, which helps the city and Montana FWP manage the population [to] make sure they're using the resource at a healthy level. [Elk are] a really good indicator for what sort of health we do expect to find among other wildlife," shared Whitney.

Elk observations can be submitted online or in person at 100 Hickory Street in Missoula. A sign-up link and more information can be found here.