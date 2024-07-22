Wildfire smoke impacting Missoula air quality (July 22)

MISSOULA — Wildfire smoke is impacting the air quality in Missoula County on Monday.

Conditions were Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups across Missoula County and Unhealthy for areas near the Miller Peak Fire and the Butler Creek Fire.

Missoula Public Health Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield notes in her update that a majority of the smoke is due to wildfires that are burning in Canada.

While the smoke has been trapped across western Montana, Coefield says it should lift up and move off as we move later into Monday.

However, conditions are expected to once again deteriorate due to smoke arriving from wildfires burning in Washington and Oregon, as well as smoke from our local fires settling into area drainages.