Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Wreath ceremonies took place across Missoula on Memorial Day

Rose Memorial Park Wreath Ceremony
Zach Volheim
Rose Memorial Park Wreath Ceremony
Posted at 5:26 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 19:26:02-04

MISSOULA — The Memorial Day wreath ceremonies to honor Missoula’s fallen veterans took place all across the city Monday.

The ceremonies began at 7 a.m. and at 3 p.m. one of the ceremonies took place at Rose Memorial Garden Park.

The ceremony started with a three gun salute shortly followed by the playing of taps and a brief prayer and statement. After this, spokespersons for Senator Tester, Senator Daines and Representative Zinke all gave brief statements honoring Missoula's fallen soldiers.

After the statements the crowd was invited to come up and grab a wreath to then place at one of each of the 18 memorial sites.

The memorial sites spanned across the majority of U.S. wars and conflicts that took place in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader