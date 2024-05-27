Wreath ceremonies took place across Missoula on Memorial Day

MISSOULA — The Memorial Day wreath ceremonies to honor Missoula’s fallen veterans took place all across the city Monday.

The ceremonies began at 7 a.m. and at 3 p.m. one of the ceremonies took place at Rose Memorial Garden Park.

The ceremony started with a three gun salute shortly followed by the playing of taps and a brief prayer and statement. After this, spokespersons for Senator Tester, Senator Daines and Representative Zinke all gave brief statements honoring Missoula's fallen soldiers.

After the statements the crowd was invited to come up and grab a wreath to then place at one of each of the 18 memorial sites.

The memorial sites spanned across the majority of U.S. wars and conflicts that took place in the 20th and 21st centuries.