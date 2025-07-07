MISSOULA — Even though the forecast has a little bit of rain in it on Friday and Saturday, that hasn't stopped people from lining up down the street waiting to get into the Zootown Festival and speaking with people from across the country, they have one thing that they're here for mainly, Hozier.

“I am a huge Hozier fan, and, um, we came from Wisconsin and Minnesota, so I figured I'd make the trip worth it to be in the front,” said one festival goer.

Watch the full story:

Zootown Festival goers line up early to get front row spots for Hozier

“We're from Eureka, Montana and we want to get barricaded for Hozier, so we're so excited,” said one festival goer.

“I came from Texas and I'm here to see Hoseier. I just love him,” said another festival goer.

“I'm from Arizona, I'm here for Hoseier too,” said one festival goer.

“I’m going to say [I’m here] for Hozier,” said one festival goer.

“We're from Utah and we are also very excited to see Hozier,” said another festival goer.

“We're from Helena, so we drove over this morning. And we came early because we really want to get front row to see Hozier tonight. So we're camping out in a spot all day,” said one festival goer.

“I'm super excited for Hozier, obviously,” said one festival goer.

While Hozier may be the main attraction to many festival goers, there is still excitement about the other acts and the venue.

“It is pretty far. But when it's such a beautiful place, so why not? You know what I mean?” said one festival goer.

“I'm excited to like discover some new music and just hear, I love live music so it's like totally my thing,” said the festival goer from Texas.

“It’s a beautiful country, I think. So we figured, why not spend it together and enjoy some time away from our lives,” said the festival goer from Minnesota.

The Zootown Festival runs through Saturday night with Kasey Musgraves wrapping up the festival.