Zootown Marketplace reels its deals over to a new spot

MISSOULA — The locally-owned liquidation bin store, Zootown Marketplace, has changed locations. The store offers a range of items for kids, pets, and valuables and more. But for owner Aaron Uuben, the main focus is to bring major savings to Missoula.

"I grew up in poverty. I wasn't always wealthy and I just want to help people out," Ubben said.

With such a wide range of treasures to find, the owner wants customers to know the item prices are always negotiable.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News All items are negotiable



The store lets you try out the products before buying them because all items are final sale.

While the store's mission remains the same, the location is not. You can now find Zootown Marketplace between Russell and Johnson streets, which Ubben wants the public to know.

“It's been kind of slow, not many people know about us," he said.

But customers are already reporting a positive experience at the new location.

"It's not owned by somebody just trying to make money. It's legit. It's fun to come in here," Chase Bleibtrey said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News A regular customer tells MTN their experience at Zootown Marketplace

Zootown Marketplace is open every day except Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can visit their Facebook page here.

