Special Report: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (video)

May 5 marks the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Native women face murder rates more than 10 times the national average. Here in Montana, Indigenous women are four times more likely to go missing.

MTN is sharing some of the stories from the MMIW crisis; some of which you might know, some of which you won't.

Watch: KPAX Special Report: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

SPECIAL REPORT: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

