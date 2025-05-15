Montana House bill a triumph for families battling serious medical conditions

MISSOULA — In a victory for families facing severe health challenges, House Bill 544 has been signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte, marking a transformative step in ensuring access to vital prescription drugs, specifically biologics for people with serious medical conditions.

The bill's passage represents the culmination of tireless advocacy spearheaded by a dedicated group of supporters, including a determined mom from Missoula, who took their fight from the hospital corridors to the legislative halls of Helena.

Compelling Advocacy in Helena

The testimonies shared in Helena were profoundly moving and underscored the bill's importance on a personal and statewide level. Advocates emphasized the need for a Montana-made solution with implications extending far beyond state borders.

"What you pull out of your brown folders today is truly a Montana-made solution that could be a model across the country," one advocate expressed passionately.

The struggle against prohibitive pharmaceutical costs shared by many Montana families struck a powerful chord.

Rachel Markovich, a mother whose story exemplifies the urgency of the issue, recounted her experiences, "With my son’s journey, at 22 months old, when he was diagnosed, the drug was needed and prescribed, he didn’t get it."

Her son Gavin's diagnosis of Very Early Onset Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD) revealed a broader systemic issue faced by many families — delays and denials in accessing prescribed medications.

Biologics are often used to treat IBD as they help the immune system target certain proteins that cause inflammation. They work by blocking chemical messages from the immune system that trigger a cascade of inflammatory events in people with IBD.

Some families were finding barriers and inconsistencies from the insurance companies in providing the medicine for their children.

The Birth of VEO Guardians

Stunned by the prevalence of similar struggles across Montana, Markovich founded VEO Guardians to provide financial assistance and support for families fighting to access life-changing treatments — drugs that can cost up to $6,000 out-of-pocket.

However, realizing that charity alone was insufficient, she rallied others to push for legislative change, leading to the formation of the non-profit that now has an active board and advisory committee to help support families, fundraise and educate.

From Advocacy to Legislative Change

The passage of House Bill 544, sponsored by Republican Ed Buttrey of Great Falls, reflects the powerful impact of personal stories and community advocacy.

Key provisions of the bill include prohibiting health insurance issuers from retroactively denying coverage for approved services, and allowing minors access to biologic therapies that are FDA-approved for adults and deemed medically necessary.

These changes ensure children like Gavin have access to treatments that can significantly alleviate symptoms of conditions like IBD, starting with the unwavering determination of a mom and her community.

A New Hope and Community

“I can tell you I still look back at photos of him on that first day and life turned upside down. What a beautiful blessing to have a charity and to have a bill passed, knowing that so much positivity can come to these families now being diagnosed with this. We have our own community," Markovich told MTN.

VEO Guardians continues to support families through their website, Facebook page, and podcast, providing resources and fostering a community centered around shared experiences and mutual support.

The success of House Bill 544 not only marks a legislative victory but also symbolizes the strength of united voices advocating for a common cause.

