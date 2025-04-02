April 2nd proclaimed Jeannette Rankin Day, honoring first woman elected to Congress

MISSOULA — Gov. Greg Gianforte proclaimed April 2nd as Jeannette Rankin Day in honor of the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress.

She first took office on April 2nd, 1917.

“Jeannette Rankin dedicated her life to pursuing equality for all Americans,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By becoming the first woman elected to Congress — before women even had the right to vote —s he broke barriers and paved the way for future generations of women leaders.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte's Office

Born in Missoula in 1880 and the oldest of seven, Jeannette Rankin was the first woman in U.S. history to be elected to the U.S. Congress.

Rankin was known for her dedication to peace during her time in Congress, voting against the United States entering World War I and World War II.

She didn’t stop working after she left Congress either, organizing thousands of women across the country to march against the Vietnam War in 1968 at the age of 87.

The legacy of Jeannette Rankin stands today, with the Jeannette Rankin Foundation providing scholarships to women aged 35 and older to complete their college degrees.

“Jeannette Rankin is so important for us all to remember and to know because her impact continues today. She continues to inspire leaders of all kinds, not only women but of all kinds who want to be, to give back to their community,” said Jeannette Rankin Foundation advisory board member Lori Warden.

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation states that Rankin was a trailblazer across the country, setting a precedent for generations of women to come.

She may have put it best herself, stating, “I may be the first woman member of Congress, but I won’t be the last.”