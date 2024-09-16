Watch Now
Gov. Gianforte declares disaster for Hamilton, Miles City and Stevensville

A storm on August 23 brought down trees, knocked out power and sparked a wildfire in Ravalli County
Hamilton Storm
Zach Volheim/MTN News
The Daily Mansion in Hamilton was hit hard by a storm on August 23, 2024, with 100-year-old trees falling down.
Hamilton Storm
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — Gov. Governor Greg Gianforte issued two executive orders on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, declaring disasters following recent severe weather that hit Hamilton, Stevensville and Miles City.

“Stevensville, Hamilton, and Miles City recently experienced severe weather and these executive orders authorize additional resources for these communities to address critical needs they are facing,” Gov. Gianforte said. “The State of Montana will continue to come alongside local leaders as they recover from these devastating weather events.”

Miles City experienced a severe thunderstorm event with wind gusts of 70 to 72 mph, lightning strikes, and hail on July 13. The storm uprooted trees, downed power lines, and tree damage to vehicles, homes, commercial buildings, and public areas.

Hamilton and Stevensville both were hit by a severe thunderstorm on Aug. 23, 2024, with high wind gusts that brought trees down in public streets, city parks and other public areas, which damaged parked vehicles, homes, and power lines, disrupted power services, and impacted services, including at Hamilton’s wastewater treatment facility.

The storm also sparked the Sharrott Creek Fire which has burned 3,200 acres just west of Stevensville.

The State of Montana will use money from the general fund to meet "contingencies and needs arising from these conditions and help impacted communities get back on their feet as quickly as possible," a news release states.

Gov. Gianforte's executive orders may be found here and here.

