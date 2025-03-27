New acting regional forester named for U.S. Forest Service Northern Region

MISSOULA — A new acting regional forester will take the helm of the U.S. Forest Service Northern Region starting March 31.

Kristin Bail will oversee nine national forests and one national grassland throughout Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota.

Leanne Marten — who has led the Northern Region for 34 years — has reached her planned retirement date.

“I would like to thank Leanne for her dedication and exemplary leadership. She leaves a legacy of successful partnerships and collaboration,” said U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz.

Bail has served as the deputy regional forester in the Southwestern Region as well as a forest supervisor in Washington State, during her 40 year career.

Bail was also the assistant director for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Resources and Planning Directorate.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Northern Region as we steward the health and productivity of our nation’s forests and grasslands,” said Bail. “I look forward to building relationships across the region as we focus on delivering on the agency’s priorities.”