Fatal plane crash reported near Lincoln

Update 10:14 p.m. Oct. 24, 2025 — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN that it does not appear that anyone on board survived the plane crash at the Lincoln Airport.

The number of people on board and their identities are still being determined. The type of aircraft has also not been identified.

Dutton noted this is a rapidly developing situation, and much is not fully known at this time.

FAA is on-site to conduct its investigation. The Sheriff's Office is also working with Montana Aeronautics and the National Transportation Safety Board.

MTN will have a reporter on scene in the morning.

ORIGINAL STORY — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says emergency crews are responding to an airplane crash near Lincoln, Montana.

The crash appears to have happened at the Lincoln airport.

Dutton said he received reports that the plane was on fire and that Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue was on scene.

The condition of the pilot and any potential passengers has not been reported.

This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates as they become available.

