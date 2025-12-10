Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Since August, crews have been replacing the narrow Sportsman's Bridge on Highway 82 near Bigfork with a new 706-foot bridge that's 20 feet wider to handle larger vehicles and increased traffic. The project is expected to finish by the summer of 2027. (Read the full story)

The City of Missoula is expecting stormwater systems to backup as an incoming storm could bring inches of precipitation, potentially overwhelming infrastructure designed to handle only two inches within a 24-hour period. Residents who see overfilled drains or puddled areas should notify the city's Stormwater Utility. (Read the full story)

After 10 years, Drum Coffee Founders Jenna and John Wicks are transferring ownership to three longtime employees as they prepare for their life after their children graduate high school. The business will consolidate to the Broadway location, while the South Avenue shop is set to close in January. (Read the full story)