Ballots due back for Missoula Municipal Election

MISSOULA - It's municipal election day in Montana and voters in Missoula have some important decisions to make.

Missoula is holding an election for the municipal primary races, which means there are just a few options for city residents to bubble in.

All residents have the mayoral primary candidates on the ballot and if you live in Ward 2, Ward 3 or Ward 6 you will also have the city council candidates on the ballot.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday and if you haven’t received yours, there’s still time. However, voters cannot mail it at this time as postmarks are not accepted.

Ballots can be dropped off at the Missoula Elections Center, which is located at 140 N. Russell St. (Building B), 2385 Flynn Lane (Hellgate Elementary Baseball Fields) and on South Russell St. between the fairgrounds and YMCA.

