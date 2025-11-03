Tuesday's elections: What Missoula voters need to know

MISSOULA — Election Day is tomorrow, and there’s a change this year that you might want to double-check.

Your birth year is now required to be printed in a box below your signature. If you do not include it, your ballot will be rejected. But it can be resolved either in person at the elections center or by contacting the center directly.

A rejected ballot can be resolved until 5 p.m. on the day following the election.

"There was some information out on the internet that was a little bit confusing. We're going to count those on the Monday following, but it's required that we have it resolved in person by 5 pm and this is one of those very few areas where a postmark applies. So if you were in Condon and you said, ok, great, I'm going to run to the post office and I'm going to get a copy of my ID and send that in, that postmark is going to count,” explained Missoula County Elections AdministratorBradley Seaman.

November 4 is also a mail-in only election, meaning you cannot vote in person. Ballots that haven't been mailed in can be dropped off in person between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Postmarks do not count, so be sure to drop your ballot off in person.

Drive-thru drop-offs:



Hellgate Elementary baseball fields: 2385 Flynn Lane, just north of the school campus

McCormick Park: 600 Cregg Lane, Missoula

South Russell Street, between the YMCA and Fairgrounds

Other drop-offs:



Bonner School: 9045 Hwy 200, Bonner

Frenchtown Rural Fire District: 16875 Marion St., Frenchtown

Lolo School: 5305 Farm Lane, Lolo

Seeley Lake Elementary School: 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake

Ballots may also be returned inside Building B at the Missoula County Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula on Election Day (Tuesday, November 4).

You can check the status of your ballot at MyVoterPageMT.com.

Watch previous coverage: Watch to learn what you need to know about changes in the upcoming election: