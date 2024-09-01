MPD says there's no threat to public after shooting at Bodega

MISSOULA — Last night just before 1:00 a.m. the Missoula Police Department responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Ryman Street.

In a statement from Captain Matt Stonesifer, it stated MPD arrested Polson native Thatcher Mullan, a 22-year-old male, who fled the scene after the shooting.

He was located several blocks away and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. He's being held at the Missoula County Detention facility.

A man was injured in the shooting and lifesaving measures were provided before he was transported to an area hospital.

MPD wants to emphasize that there is no ongoing threat to the community and that this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 406-552-6300.

