Ravalli County Sheriff's issues evacuation warnings for Johnson Fire

RAVALLI COUNTY — The Johnson Fire is burning around 200 acres in size and is lightning-caused.

The Johnson Fire was visible from the Springer Memorial area and is producing smoke and flames.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is working with the Bitterroot National Forest to assess the situation, and the forest service ordered aircraft to scout out the area of the fire.

Sheriff Steve Holton issued Evacuation Warnings for residents of the East Fork Area from Little East Fork Road to Teepee Creek.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s office is asking residents who live in these areas to sign up for emergency notifications on the Ravalli County Sheriff’s app to know when an evacuation may be necessary.

