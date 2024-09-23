Bitterroot National Forest announces fall campground, rental facility closures 

HAMILTON — Fall officially arrived on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, and along with all the seasonal changes, the Bitterroot National Forest is announcing campground and recreation site closures and updates.

Darby/Sula Ranger District – 406-821-3913



Lower Como Campground = Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30 (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $25/night. Campground will close on Oct. 1.

Three Frogs Campground = Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30 (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $15/night. Campground will close on Oct. 15.

Lake Como Day Use Sites (Picnic Area, Trailhead, Beach, Boat Launch) = Day use fees no longer required, no services, ‘pack it in, pack it out’ garbage. Open year-round.

Rock Creek Horse Camp = Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30. Current fees - $12/night. Campground will remain open after Sept. 30 until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’, free of charge.

Wood’s Cabin = The historic cabin on the north shore of Lake Como is available to rent in the fall and winter. $100 nightly (peak season) and $60 nightly (non-peak season). To reserve your dates, visit www.recreation.gov.

Three Sisters Group Site = Open and available for reservations through Oct. 15. To reserve, visit www.recreation.gov.

Black Bear Campground - Open until closed by snow with 6 campsites. No water. 'Pack it in, pack it out' garbage.

Lost Horse Cabin – Open and available for reservations through Oct. 15. To reserve, visit www.recreation.gov.

Lost Horse Road & Schumaker Campground – Open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

Skalkaho Pass (State Highway 38) is currently closed from milepost 14.1 to 21.4 due to fire activity. For the latest road information visit www.mdt.mt.gov or Dial 511.

Gird Point Lookout – Closed. Reservations for Summer 2025 can be made 6 months in advance at www.recreation.gov.

Spring Gulch Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30 (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $15/ night. Campground will close on Oct. 1.

Indian Trees Campground - Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30 (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $15/ night. Campground will close on Oct. 1.

Martin Creek Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30. Current fees – $12/night. Potable water not available. Campground will remain open after Sept. 30 with no fees, no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Warm Springs Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30. Current fees - $12/night. Campground will remain open after Sept. 30 through November with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’. Water system repairs are underway so expect to see workers and equipment.

Crazy Creek Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30. Current fees - $12/ night. Remain open after Sept. 30 with no fees, no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Crazy Creek Horse Camp – Open with no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Jennings Camp – Open with no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

McCart Lookout – Closed. Visit www.recreation.gov for updates on Summer 2025 reservations.

East Fork Guard Station – Open year-round. Reservations can be made 6 months in advance at www.recreation.gov.

Medicine Point Lookout – Closed for the season. Reservations for Summer 2025 can be made 6 months in advance at www.recreation.gov.

Two Good Cabin – Closed for the season Oct. 15. Reservations for Summer 2025 can be made 6 months in advance at www.recreation.gov.

Stevensville Ranger District: 406-777-5461



Charles Waters Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30, (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $15/night. Campground will remain open after Sept. 30 with no fees/services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ garbage through October.

Larry Creek Group Site – Reservations open through Sept. 30; from Oct 1 – Nov. 30, available on a first come, first serve basis with no fees, no services, ‘pack it in, pack it out’.

Blodgett Campground – Open with no services through Oct. 31; Campground will close Nov. 1.

Gold Creek Campground – Open with 5 campsites until closed by snow. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’.

West Fork Ranger District: 406-821-3269



Rombo Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30 (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $15/night. Campground will remain open after Sept. 30 with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Alta Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30 (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $15/night. Campground will remain open after Sept. 30 with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Sam Billings Campground – Open with services and fees through Sept. 30. Current fees- $10/night. Campground will remain open after Sept. 30 with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Slate Creek Campground – Both loops open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30. No water available. Current fees - $10/night. Back loop closes Oct. 1. Front loop will remain open after Sept. 30 with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Fales Flat Campground – Group site and 2 individual sites are open with no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow. Reservations for the group site can be made 12 months in advance of the Summer 2025 season at www.recreation.gov.

Beaver Point, Raven Creek, Pete Cr, Cayuse, Deep Creek, Observation Point, Magruder Crossing, Indian Creek, and Paradise Campgrounds are open until closed by snow. Limited services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

Magruder Ranger’s House – Reservations available through Oct. 20. Cabin water will be winterized Oct. 1. Reservations can be made 6 months in advanced for the summer of 2025 at www.recreation.gov.

Horse Heaven Cabin – Reservations available through Sept. 30. Reservations can be made 6 months in advance for the summer of 2025 at www.recreation.gov.

Magruder Road Corridor is currently open between Darby, MT. and Elk City, ID, until closed by snow. There are still wildfires burning in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness area on the West Fork Ranger District. No road closures are currently in place.

Water systems may be winterized earlier than specified depending on weather conditions, so please contact the appropriate Ranger District for the latest updates.

For more information on fall conditions, campgrounds, roads and trails and recreation rentals, contact your local Bitterroot National Forest office, visit www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot.