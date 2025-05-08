Watch Now
BLM: 26 wild horses placed at Hamilton adoption event

The Bureau of Land Management reports 19 adults and seven yearlings - out of the 36 animals offered - found new homes.
Melissa Foster/BLM
"Mustang Matt" leads a horse clinic during the Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Event in Hamilton on May 3, 2025.
Hamilton Horse Adoption Event
HAMILTON — Organizers say that a recent event in the Bitterroot was a success, with over two dozen wild horses finding new homes.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Montana/Dakotas Wild Horse and Burro Program, which was held in Hamilton from May 2 through May 4, resulted in 26 wild horses being adopted.

BLM reports 19 adults and seven yearlings, out of the 36 animals offered, found a place to live.

“Each horse adopted is a life changed, and every adopter becomes part of the story of wild horse conservation,” said BLM Montana/Dakotas lead wild horse and burro specialist Melissa Foster. “We’re proud of what we accomplished this weekend, and excited for what’s next.”

The next adoption event will be held from June 6 until June 8 in Livingston, where 41 untrained horses and burros will be looking to be adopted.

Visit www.blm.gov/whb to learn more about upcoming events and eligibility.

Additional information from the BLM:

Event Highlights:

  • Friday Evening Silent Auction: Approximately 30 attendees joined us for the viewing and silent auction, which resulted in 13 horses being placed. The high bid of the evening came in at $350 for a dun gelding from Nevada.
  • Saturday Clinic & Adoption: A horsemanship clinic led by renowned mustang trainer, Mustang Matt, drew around 75 people, with total attendance topping 90 for the day. Two additional horses were placed on Saturday.
  • Sunday Surge: Despite cold, rainy forecasts, Sunday brought a steady stream of visitors and nine successful adoptions.

