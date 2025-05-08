BLM: 26 wild horses placed at Hamilton adoption event

HAMILTON — Organizers say that a recent event in the Bitterroot was a success, with over two dozen wild horses finding new homes.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Montana/Dakotas Wild Horse and Burro Program, which was held in Hamilton from May 2 through May 4, resulted in 26 wild horses being adopted.

BLM reports 19 adults and seven yearlings, out of the 36 animals offered, found a place to live.

“Each horse adopted is a life changed, and every adopter becomes part of the story of wild horse conservation,” said BLM Montana/Dakotas lead wild horse and burro specialist Melissa Foster. “We’re proud of what we accomplished this weekend, and excited for what’s next.”

The next adoption event will be held from June 6 until June 8 in Livingston, where 41 untrained horses and burros will be looking to be adopted.

Visit www.blm.gov/whb to learn more about upcoming events and eligibility.

Additional information from the BLM:

