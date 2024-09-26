Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

Hamilton park closed due to 'aggressive' large bull moose

Hamilton Park Moose Map
MTN News
Hamilton Park Moose Map
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON — A Hamilton park remains closed because of what's described as a large bull moose exhibiting aggressive "behavior towards visitors."

A social media post states Hieronymus Park is temporarily closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

The following information is from the City of Hamilton:

"It is currently the rut, or mating season, for moose. During this time, bull moose exhibit a variety of behaviors, including aggression towards humans. Bulls will fight other males to establish mating rights. The rut is most active in late September and early October.

Please be aware that moose may be present in any of our city parks, particularly those along the river. Park users should be vigilant when visiting and avoid approaching any moose. Dogs are always required to be leashed but it's particularly important they remain leashed during this time."

More local news from KPAX

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader