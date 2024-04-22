Hamilton's Homestead Organics cultivating produce and community

HAMILTON — The mission of Homestead Organics is simple: grow pesticide-free food while creating a community of people who care about what they consume.

This Earth Day, MTN News visited the farm in Hamilton to learn just what they do to make that happen.

"We are growing certified organic mixed vegetables, seed crops, and poultry, but our main thing is education," Owner and Co-Operator of Homestead Organics, Laura Garber shared.

Half of the soil space in one greenhouse is taken up by cover crops and the other half is dedicated to early season kale and chard.

"We're trying to improve the soil while we also grow food for people," said Garber. "This cover crop is wheat and peas which is going to add to the fertility of the soil. We also had chickens in here over the winter, so we took all of the chicken bedding and put it on top. All of this will improve the soil in the entire greenhouse."

A variety of herbs and vegetables are in little containers in another greenhouse.

Garber showed a tray of broccoli plants and detailed, "This broccoli we'll plant it and we'll grow it for seed. Not for the broccoli. So next year, from these 200 broccoli plants, we'll probably have 200,000 seeds at least. So then, we're able to grow more broccoli to give away through the MayDay! program."

The 'MayDay! Gardens' is a program where individuals can get guidance into small-scale agriculture, gardening, soil enrichment, food, and seeds.

Ready-to-plant vegetable starts are given away for free to lessen the barrier to growing one's own food.

Homestead Organics is also the home of Cultivating Connections Montana (CCMT).

"It's a non-profit that's really aimed at sharing knowledge, teaching about agriculture, and engaging people in food and farming," Garber explained. Through CCMT, the farm brings in high school students as youth interns who dedicate their summers to agriculture, sustainability, and service.

As partners with the Meals on Wheels Program of the Ravalli County Council on Aging, CCMT youth interns grow and prepare salads for local seniors.

Working to connect youth with their community can be challenging," Garber offered. "What does the sixteen-year-old and the eighty-five-year-old have in common? It might only be food. So, let's start from where we have something in common and build from there."

To join a program or learn more click here.