Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

Info sought after two elk found shot south of Hamilton

Hamilton Elk Poaching
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
One of two spike elk that were poached south of Hamilton.
Hamilton Elk Poaching
Posted

HAMILTON - State wildlife officials are looking for the public's help after two spike elk were found shot and left to waste on private land near the Likes Ranch Block Management Area south of Hamilton.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports the animals — which were on Monday, Sept. 8 — are believed to have been shot on the evening of Friday, Sept. 5 at around 7:30 p.m.

FWP reports that both of the elk were unlawfully killed, and all the meat was left to waste.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bitterroot area game warden Taylor Gagnon at 406-552-9335.

Information can also be reported to tipmont.mt.gov. You may be eligible for a reward.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader