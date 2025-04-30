Measles vaccination clinic planned in Ravalli County

HAMILTON — Ravalli County Public Health, in partnership with Bitterroot Drug, will be hosting a measles vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 3.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Corvallis Fire Station, located at 317 Woodside Cutoff Road.



Health officials recommend that adults born after 1975 receive at least one dose of the measles vaccine.

Additionally, infants between 12 and 15 months old should receive their first dose, and children between the ages of 4 and 6 can get their second dose.

People attending the clinic should bring an ID, insurance information, and a vaccine card, if available.

